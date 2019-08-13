IBM and Tata Communications join Hedera Governing Council

Hedera Hashgraph, an enterprise-ready distributed ledger platform, has announced that IBM and Tata Communications have joined the Hedera Governing Council. The Council, which will comprise up to 39 multinational entities from a diverse array of industries, was designed to ensure decentralized and responsible governance for a next-generation Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform.

All members of the Hedera Governing Council have equal say in approving updates to the Hedera platform codebase and in setting policies for the many nodes that will constitute Hedera's decentralized network. Hedera's governance model protects users by eliminating the risk of forks, guaranteeing the integrity of the codebase, and committing to make the source code open for review. Council members serve a maximum of two consecutive three-year terms and act as stewards of the platform.