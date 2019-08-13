App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBM and Tata Communications join Hedera Governing Council

The council was designed to ensure decentralized and responsible governance for a next-generation DLT platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hedera Hashgraph, an enterprise-ready distributed ledger platform, has announced that IBM and Tata Communications have joined the Hedera Governing Council. The Council, which will comprise up to 39 multinational entities from a diverse array of industries, was designed to ensure decentralized and responsible governance for a next-generation Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform.

All members of the Hedera Governing Council have equal say in approving updates to the Hedera platform codebase and in setting policies for the many nodes that will constitute Hedera's decentralized network. Hedera's governance model protects users by eliminating the risk of forks, guaranteeing the integrity of the codebase, and committing to make the source code open for review. Council members serve a maximum of two consecutive three-year terms and act as stewards of the platform.

The addition of these two firms further expands the Council's diversity; it now includes leading enterprises from the telecommunications, technology, financial services, law, and retail sectors.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.