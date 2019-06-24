IBM and Cloudera announces strategic partnership and joint GTM

IBM and Cloudera announced a strategic partnership to develop joint go-to-market programs designed to bring advanced data and AI solutions to more organizations across the expansive Apache Hadoop ecosystem.

The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between IBM and Hortonworks, which merged with Cloudera in January, 2019, and created integrated solutions for data science and data management. The new agreement builds on these integrated solutions and extends them to include the Cloudera platform.

As part of the partnership, IBM will resell the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera DataFlow. In addition, Cloudera will begin to resell IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.