you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IBM and Cloudera announces strategic partnership and joint GTM

As part of the partnership, IBM will resell the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera DataFlow.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IBM and Cloudera announced a strategic partnership to develop joint go-to-market programs designed to bring advanced data and AI solutions to more organizations across the expansive Apache Hadoop ecosystem.

The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between IBM and Hortonworks, which merged with Cloudera in January, 2019, and created integrated solutions for data science and data management. The new agreement builds on these integrated solutions and extends them to include the Cloudera platform.

As part of the partnership, IBM will resell the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera DataFlow. In addition, Cloudera will begin to resell IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.

"By teaming more strategically with IBM we can accelerate data-driven decision making for our joint enterprise customers who want a hybrid and multi-cloud data management solution with common security and governance," said Scott Andress, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Cloudera. "We are pleased to have expanded our relationship with IBM, and I am very encouraged by the momentum that our companies have continued to generate together since the merger."

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #BFSITech

