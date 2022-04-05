I&B Ministry blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation about India

Representative image

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on April 4 blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading misinformation about India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order.

Of the 22 YouTube channels that were blocked, 18 were Indian -- which includes ARP News, SarkariBabu, News23 Hindi, KisanTak, Bharat Mausam, Exam Report -- and four were Pakistan-based channels, namely, DuniyaMeryAagy, Ghulam NabiMadni, Haqeeqat TV, Haqeeqat TV 2.0.

"The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order," a statement released by the I&B Ministry read.

The statement mentioned that this is the first time the Government of India has blocked Indian YouTube news channels utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. False thumbnails were used. The title and thumbnails of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media.

These YouTube channels used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. "The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan," the Government of India said, adding that a significant amount of false content was also published by the Indian YouTube channels regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The I&B Ministry has also blocked three related Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading disinformation.

With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.