App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai's electric Kona SUV to be sold through select dealerships in India

Hyundai is looking to sell the electric SUV through a select few dealerships initially, most of which will be concentrated in metropolitan cities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai is all set to enter the electric vehicle space in India. While other car makers are busy launching hybrids, the South Korean auto giant is already looking at pure electrics for the Indian market and the Kona SUV will be the company's first offering in the country.

Hyundai is looking to sell the electric SUV through a select few dealerships initially, most of which will be concentrated in metropolitan cities. In addition, the company is beefing up is after sales services to make the brand more appealing to consumers.

The Kona SUV will be the first electric SUV in the country. It is said to offer a best in class driving range making long-distance travel convenient. Expected in 2019, the car will feature a 35 PS electric motor capable of covering 300 km on a full charge.

The motor will be powered by a 39.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will manage 0-100 km/h time of 9.3 seconds. All of the car's 395 Nm torque will be available from standstill. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in about an hour affording a range of 240 km.

Hyundai is hoping to attract buyers with the Kona because of its unconventional styling and growing interest in electric cars. The vehicle will have no direct competitors and will in the price-range of SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and Hyundai's own Tucson.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:22 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Motors India #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.