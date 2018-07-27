Hyundai's electric Kona SUV to be sold through select dealerships in India

Hyundai is all set to enter the electric vehicle space in India. While other car makers are busy launching hybrids, the South Korean auto giant is already looking at pure electrics for the Indian market and the Kona SUV will be the company's first offering in the country.

Hyundai is looking to sell the electric SUV through a select few dealerships initially, most of which will be concentrated in metropolitan cities. In addition, the company is beefing up is after sales services to make the brand more appealing to consumers.

The Kona SUV will be the first electric SUV in the country. It is said to offer a best in class driving range making long-distance travel convenient. Expected in 2019, the car will feature a 35 PS electric motor capable of covering 300 km on a full charge.

The motor will be powered by a 39.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will manage 0-100 km/h time of 9.3 seconds. All of the car's 395 Nm torque will be available from standstill. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in about an hour affording a range of 240 km.

Hyundai is hoping to attract buyers with the Kona because of its unconventional styling and growing interest in electric cars. The vehicle will have no direct competitors and will in the price-range of SUVs like the Jeep Compass, Honda CR-V and Hyundai's own Tucson.