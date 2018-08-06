App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai, Wipro may set up telecom equipment testing centres in India: Report

The development is in line with the government’s target to implementing mandatory testing of local telecom products by the end of the current financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

IT giant Wipro and South Korean car maker Hyundai's India arm are in talks with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to set up testing centres for domestic telecom equipment.

According to an Economic Times report, the development is in line with the government’s target to implement mandatory testing of local telecom products by the end of the current fiscal.

The report quoted Senior Deputy Director General of the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) Shakeel Ahmad as saying that Hyundai is interested in setting up a telecom lab in the country. The feasibility and scope of the operations have been discussed so far.

TEC is a nodal agency of the DoT that is in charge of setting up benchmarks and standards for telecom products, services and networks.

Ahmad went on to add that Wipro was interested in setting up a security lab for the telecom sector.

The new rules mandate multinational gear vendors to get their equipment tested and certified by the authorities in India from March 31, 2019 onward. The products of companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE and Huawei would be liable for these tests.

Currently India has 20 such test laboratories that conduct desired checks on the telecom equipment.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:17 pm

