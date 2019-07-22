App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Verna Facelift Spied in China: What has changed?

The car was spotted with a fresh fascia along with aesthetic changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

One of Hyundai’s most popular sedan, the Verna, is due for an update soon. A facelifted version of the sedan was spotted in China which indicates that the Korean company might launch the update in India in the coming months.

The car was spotted with a fresh fascia along with aesthetic changes. These include a trapezoidal grille, larger sweptback triple-pod headlamps that merge with the grille, revised front bumper and silver inserts. It also gets a new taillight cluster with a thin LED strip which runs across the car’s width. Hyundai has also equipped the car with a sunroof, shark fin antenna and monotone alloy wheels for the lower variant and dual-tone alloys for the upper trims.

The interiors of the car have not been officially revealed yet, but it can be expected that the car will receive an updated touchscreen infotainment system, perhaps borrowed from the new Elantra facelift. It could also get Hyundai’s BlueLink connected technology which made its Indian debut in the Venue SUV. It could also get ABS with EBD, six airbags, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, electric sunroof, smart trunk and cruise control among others.

Close

The Verna could get an option between 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine in India. These engines are expected to be borrowed from the upcoming Kia Seltos, which is slated for a launch on August 22. It could also get a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque convertor from the Seltos.

related news

The Verna facelift is expected to receive an increase over the current price range of Rs 8.09 lakh-14.05 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, among others.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Auto #facelift #Hyundai #Technology #trends #Verna

