Hyundai Venue sub-compact SUV crosses 33,000 bookings

Touted as India's first connected car, Hyundai's Venue has received booked over 33,000 times. Over 1,000 units of the sub-compact SUV have also been delivered to Indian customers so far.

The Hyundai Venue's main feature is the Hyundai BlueLink technology. Hyundai has spent two years developing this technology in partnership with Vodafone.

The BlueLink technology connects the car to your smartphone allowing for a variety of features such as engine start-stop, temperature control, remote location, geo-fencing, live tracking and speed alerts to name a few.

The Venue comes with three engine options. The 1-litre petrol produces 120 PS and 172 Nm while the 1.2-litre petrol outputs 83 PS and 116 Nm mated to either a manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The diesel engine is a 1.4-litre motor producing 90 PS and 220 Nm mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.