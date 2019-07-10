App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai to launch next-gen Grand i10 on August 20

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Hyundai India is all set to launch the next-generation Grand i10 on August 20. This will be the car's global debut and is likely to see a complete overhaul in terms of design.

The new car is expected to be based on a reworked platform to meet the stricter crash and safety norms. We can also expect to see the Hyundai's cascading grille that came on the Venue on the i10 too. Sharper headlamps and subtler curves are also expected to on the new car along with alloys and larger tail lamps.

The interiors too are expected to see some changes. For example, we can expect the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit from the Venue on the higher trims of the car. along with this Hyundai's BlueLink technology can also be expected.

Close

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged except for the fact that they will be BS-VI compliant. The petrol motor could still make 83 PS and 116 Nm while the diesel could churn out 75 PS of maximum power and 194 Nm of peak torque.

The next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 could be priced at a slight premium over the current-gen's starting price of Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and the Ford Figo.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai Grand i10 #Hyundai India #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.