Hyundai to launch next-gen Grand i10 on August 20

Hyundai India is all set to launch the next-generation Grand i10 on August 20. This will be the car's global debut and is likely to see a complete overhaul in terms of design.

The new car is expected to be based on a reworked platform to meet the stricter crash and safety norms. We can also expect to see the Hyundai's cascading grille that came on the Venue on the i10 too. Sharper headlamps and subtler curves are also expected to on the new car along with alloys and larger tail lamps.

The interiors too are expected to see some changes. For example, we can expect the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit from the Venue on the higher trims of the car. along with this Hyundai's BlueLink technology can also be expected.

Engine options are expected to remain unchanged except for the fact that they will be BS-VI compliant. The petrol motor could still make 83 PS and 116 Nm while the diesel could churn out 75 PS of maximum power and 194 Nm of peak torque.

The next-gen Hyundai Grand i10 could be priced at a slight premium over the current-gen's starting price of Rs 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand i10 rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Tiago and the Ford Figo.