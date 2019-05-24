Hyundai to launch electric SUV Kona in India on July 9

Hyundai just launched the Venue and is now getting ready to make another big launch. Kona, Hyundai's electric car is getting prepped for launch on July 9 and while the company did say they plan to manufacture the electric SUV in India, they have already confirmed an investment of Rs 7,000 crore for the development of the assembly line.

Local manufacturing will definitely help Hyundai in providing aggressive pricing for the SUV in addition to providing more jobs with the assembly line.

The international EV gets two power options, a 39. kWh battery pack capable of providing 300 km of range with a power output of 134 PS and a larger 64 kWh battery pack outputs 203 PS of power with a range of 482 km. Of course, the charging time is a little bit of a worry with the smaller battery pack charging to full in six hours and the larger one taking nine hours to charge up. A fast charger however could provide around 80 percent capacity in about an hour's time.

Upmarket features like the 8-inch infotainment system, rain sensing wipers and auto headlamps all come included in the SUV.

Kona will have no direct competitor in the electric segment as of now, but from a compact SUV standpoint, will go up against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Honda CR-V. Expect prices to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakh.