HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai Santro CNG to be available in only two variants

The decision to offer only two variants with CNG is with a view towards keeping all Santro variants within the overall price bracket

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the launch of the Hyundai Santro scheduled for October 23, we already know that the car will be available with one engine and two gearbox options.

However, only the mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims of the car will come CNG-fitted. These trims will also come only with manual transmission.

The decision to offer only two variants with CNG is with a view towards keeping all Santro variants within the overall price bracket.

This means these variants miss out on some of the features that the top-spec Asta trim sports, like the reverse parking camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The 1.1- litre engine on the petrol-powered Santro generates 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of peak torque mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The petrol engine also has a claimed mileage of 20.3 km/litre. The CNG variant, on the other hand, will generate 10 percent less power at 59 PS and will be mated solely to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of safety, all trims will receive rear parking sensors, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and driver's airbags as standard.

Visually, the Santro continues with its tall-boy stance and adds a modern swooping headlamp design with a cascading grille. The car will be available in 7 paint options upon launch.

Pricing for the Hyundai Santro is yet to be officially announced by the company, but we expect the CNG variant to be priced at a Rs 50,000 premium to the petrol powered car.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 01:28 pm

