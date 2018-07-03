Hyundai may launch electric SUV Kona in second half of 2019

Hyundai Motors India is expected to manufacture and export electric vehicles from India, the company's CEO YK Koo recently said in an interview. He stressed that an electric SUV would be launched in the second half of 2019.

Although he did not mention which SUV would hit Indian roads, reports suggest that it could be the Kona which was unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and showcased in India at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Prices and specs for the UK version of the Kona have already been announced. The SUV to be launched in India would most likely be a base version, supporting a 39.5 kWh battery paired with a 100 kW electric motor, which can power the car with 135 PS and achieve top speeds of 167 km/h.

The transmission is a single-speed automatic and delivers 395 Nm of torque from standstill. The range of the battery is about 300 km and it takes six hours to fully charge the battery. It can charge up to 80 percent in an hour with a fast charger and can run for 240 km. The international Kona gets the bigger 150 kW motor with a 64 kWh battery and a range of 482 km.

The features for the international version of the Kona are as follows.

Styling is similar to the combustion engine version of the Kona, but with some defining features that help it stand out as an electric. The vehicle sports closed-off grille housing the charging port of the car, 17-inch alloys, black cladding along the wheel-arches and side skirts, and a redesigned front and rear bumper are other distinguishing features.

On the inside of the car, a centre-stack has been provided to replace the gear lever from the combustion engine version. The dash is a 7-inch all-digital instrument cluster providing information such as battery level, energy flow and driving modes.

A heads-up display behind the steering wheel provides important information like speed and navigation commands that ensure a driver's eyes are on the road at all times. The centre console comes with a seven-inch full colour display as standard with an eight-inch display as optional.

The safety features of the Kona includes six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, collision warning, and lane-keep assist that come standard. Other features include, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto climate control, automatic headlamps and reverse parking sensors with a camera.

The vehicle could be priced in the Rs 30 lakh range.