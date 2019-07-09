Hyundai Kona launched at an introductory price of Rs 25.3 lakh

Hyundai has finally brought its all-electric crossover the Kona to India at an introductory price of Rs 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom). This will be the first-ever all-electric crossover in our market and comes via the CKD route allowing Hyundai to price the car fairly aggressively.

Delving straight into the powerplant, the Kona is the first car to get three electrified powertrains in a single platform. The standard range offers over 300 km on a full charge. The long and performance range both offer over 500 km on a full charge, but the latter comes included with better driving dynamics.

Internationally the Kona receives a 64 kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with a 150 kW motor, which is capable of close to a 557 km range. India, however, will receive a 39.2 kWh battery pack with a range of over 450 km on a full charge. Power comes in at 134.13 bhp at maximum and a peak torque of 395 Nm. Charging on this variant can be completed in about six hours.

Making the transition to electric easier, Hyundai is collaborating with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up DC chargers at select fuelling stations.

In terms of equipment, the Kona gets multiple displays providing you with sufficient information for better driving, a 17.77 cm touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging for cell phones, steering mounted controls, voice recognition among other features.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic steering control and a rear camera. The Kona also gets multiple drive modes along with shift on the fly transmission.