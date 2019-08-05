App
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai i30 premium hatchback spotted: India launch imminent?

If the i30 is to be launched in India, it will pose as the roomiest offering in their hatch lineup.

Hyundai’s premium hatchback i30 was recently spotted undisguised in India. Though an official launch date hasn’t been announced by the company, the spy shots reveal interesting information.

The Korean automobile manufacturer already has a plethora of options in the hatchback segment of the Indian market. If the i30 is to be launched in India, it will pose as the roomiest offering in their hatch lineup. It gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine in the international markets, which is one among many of its engine choices. This engine is available in three states of tune, with the highest making 136 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The i30 acts as a third-generation hatchback in the Hyundai stable and is equipped with modern features. It gets a set of projector headlamps, with 10-spoke alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Close
Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the car will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if Hyundai decides to bring the car to India via the CBU route, its price could significantly increase up to Rs 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #i30 #Technology #trends

