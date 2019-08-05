Hyundai i30 premium hatchback spotted: India launch imminent?

Hyundai’s premium hatchback i30 was recently spotted undisguised in India. Though an official launch date hasn’t been announced by the company, the spy shots reveal interesting information.

The Korean automobile manufacturer already has a plethora of options in the hatchback segment of the Indian market. If the i30 is to be launched in India, it will pose as the roomiest offering in their hatch lineup. It gets a 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine in the international markets, which is one among many of its engine choices. This engine is available in three states of tune, with the highest making 136 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The i30 acts as a third-generation hatchback in the Hyundai stable and is equipped with modern features. It gets a set of projector headlamps, with 10-spoke alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.