Hyundai Creta Sport launches in Brazil, gets 2.0-litre flex-fuel engine

Hyundai has had a lot of success in various markets around the world with its compact SUV, Creta. So it goes without saying that Hyundai would want to expand on the Creta line-up and with that in mind, the new Hyundai Creta Sport was launched in Brazil.

The Creta Sport gets a whole host of new features that make it more rugged. For the exteriors, the car gets several black accents throughout the bodywork including the hexagonal grille and the new glossy skid plate. The rear view mirrors and 17-inch alloys also get the black treatment along with the shark-fin antenna, roof rails, and a spoiler.

The inside also gets a blacked-out theme with black leather seats and headliner. As for the infotainment system, the Creta Sport gets the blueMedia infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and digital TV. The accents around the AC vents and gear lever get a black brushed aluminum finish while the door handles retain the chrome finish from the standard Creta.

As for mechanics, the 2019 Creta Sport gets a 2.0-litre DVVT 16V flex-fuel engine. This means that the car can run on both petrol and ethanol filled in the same fuel tank. With petrol, the engine produces 156 hp and 187.31 Nm of torque and with ethanol, 166 hp and 201.04 Nm of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission comes standard. The suspension has been made stiffer to reduce body roll.

As of now, there is no official word about the Creta Sport coming to India, but considering the Creta does extremely well in our markets, Hyundai could launch it as a special edition.