Huawei's P50 Pocket with Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 120Hz OLED display is its first flip smartphone

The Huwaei P50 Pocket has officially been unveiled as the first flip smartphone by the Chinese tech giant. The Huawei P50 Pocket is a vertical folding smartphone designed to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Review).

Huawei P50 Pocket Price

The Huawei P50 Pocket is priced at CNY 8,988 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Huawei P50 Pocket arrives in white and black colour options. However, Huawei is also offering the device in a Premium Gold colour, although this special edition model will set you back CNY 10,988 (Roughly Rs 1,29,800) for the sole 12GB/512GB variant.

Huawei P50 Pocket Availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket will go on sale in China starting today, although there’s no word about international availability yet. However, GSMArena learnt from a Huawei official that an international launch is imminent.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by a Snapdragon 888 4G SoC. Yes, this version of the chip doesn’t support 5G. The device is available in 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage options. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W wired fast-charging support.

The Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ (2790*1188 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a P3 wide range gamut. The screen also houses a hole-punch camera cut out that houses a 10.7 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera also supports video recording at 4K resolution.

On the back of the Huawei, P50 Pocket sits a triple-camera setup with a 40 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32 MP ultra-spectrum camera, which Huawei claims can “bring out natural details and vivid colours for realistic and incredible photography.” The camera lenses are housed in a circular island.

Additionally, you also get a second 1-inch cover display that displays notifications, the date and the time. The second screen can also house service widgets and some third-party apps. The cover display can also be used to navigate the main screen and as a reference for those who wish to take selfies from the rear cameras.

The Huawei P50 Pocket runs HarmonyOS on the software front. The phone measures 7.2mm thick when unfolded and 15.2mm when folded and weighs 190 grams. The P50 Pocket follows the same design language as Huawei’s P50 series with the custom-made 3D structured glass design. Huawei also patented a multi-dimensional hinge design with no visible gap when closed.