Huawei's P smart Pro arrives with a pop-up selfie camera and 91% screen-to-body ratio

The Huawei P smart Pro was just unveiled and it is already available in several European countries. It’s not a totally new model; it’s virtually identical with the Huawei Y9s, itself not too different from the Honor 9X (except for the position of the fingerprint reader).

The Huawei recently announced the P smart Pro in several European markets. The P smart Pro is an entry-level smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and a staggering 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. The P smart Pro arrives in only one variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is priced at EUR 350 (Roughly Rs 27,700).

Like the Y9s, the Huawei P smart Pro also packs a Kirin 710F chipset, which is pretty underwhelming considering its price. Huawei’s latest headset arrives without Google Mobile Services and runs on Android 9 Pie with the EMUI 9.1 skin. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. The fingerprint reader is located on the back of the phone.

On the back, the P smart Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Huawei’s latest smartphone gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter in a motorised pop-up module. The phone sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD IPS panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and no notch. Additionally, the P smart Pro features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port.