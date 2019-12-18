Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G rated the best camera phone in the market

Chinese technology giant Huawei has had a mediocre year as far as markets outside China is concerned. The company has struggled in global markets without Google’s mobile services. But despite its software plight, the brand has continued to deliver on the hardware front, particularly in terms of camera.

Huawei has dominated DxOMark’s camera score lists with the Mate 30 Pro offering the best camera on a smartphone with 121 points and the Nova 6 5G delivering the best selfie score with 100 points. While the Mate 30 Pro’s 121 score shares first place with Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Premium, Huawei’s latest entrants dethrones both of them.

The Mate 30 Pro 5G scored 123 points on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras. It is worth noting that the hardware and features in the Mate 30 Pro 5G are identical to that of the 4G variant with the one exception being the chipset. This would suggest that camera performance has improved due to software optimisation.

DxOMark's review suggests several key improvements in the software, including better noise management and more stable autofocus with the zoom camera, slightly better details, some gains in low-light photography and a wider dynamic range in portrait mode.

The Mate 30 Pro 5G has the same rear camera setup as the 4G Mate 30 Pro with a primary 40-megapixel Quad-Bayer sensor and f/1.6 aperture lens. The primary sensor is backed by a massive 40-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens and a ToF 3D depth sensor.

All three camera sensors feature PDAF, while the primary and telephoto cameras sports OIS. The Mate 30 Pro has one of the best camera setups on a smartphone. Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro 5G is currently available in three variants.