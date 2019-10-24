Huawei's foldable phone, Mate X, will finally go on sale starting November 15

Huawei’s first foldable smartphone, the Mate X, is finally hitting the shelves next month. The company has confirmed that the Mate X will go on sale starting November 15 in China. The Huawei Mate X has been listed on the company’s V-Mall online store.

V-Mall has listed the Mate X 5G for Yuan 16,999 (roughly Rs 1,70,000). The foldable smartphone's launch had been delayed twice, mainly due to Huawei being blacklisted in the US, resulting in no support for Google apps. Huawei also decided to push the launch from September to November in order to fix some design issues detected in the Mate X.

The Huawei Mate X has three displays — 6.6-inch front screen with a 2,480x1,148-pixel resolution, 6.38-inch rear display with 2,480x892-pixel resolution and an unfolded 8-inch interior OLED display with a resolution of 2,480x2,200-pixels. Huawei claims that the screens have been tested for 1,00,000 folds.

The main screen (6.6-inch display) is the one that would be in front when the phone is folded. When you unfold the smartphone, it converts into an 8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with no notch. Fold it up further, and the back has a smaller 6.4-inch display with the rear cameras on the sidebar that doubles as a screen for taking selfies.

Huawei has decided to go ahead with the Kirin 980 SoC for powering the Mate X. It was previously rumoured that the company could upgrade the Mate X with the latest Kirin 990 SoC.

The foldable smartphone comes with Balong 5000 5G modem for 5G support. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. In terms of battery, the Mate X has two cells that when combined, have a capacity of 4,500-mAh with 55W fast-charging support.

Teamed with Leica, the Mate X boasts three cameras with a 40MP wide sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. One drawback of the Kirin 980 SoC is the lack of support for 4K 60 fps video recording.

It is currently unknown when or if Huawei would launch the Mate X in other markets. The China variant, due to regulations, does not ship with Google family of apps.