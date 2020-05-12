App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Y9s with 16MP pop-up camera, Kirin 710F chipset launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Huawei Y9s will go on sale starting May 19 via Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Y9s has been launched in India. The smartphone has been priced under Rs 20,000 and comes with a pop-up camera module, thus offering an all-screen experience. In case you were wondering, Huawei Y9s ships boots on Android.

Huawei Y9s price and storage

Huawei Y9s comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal and Phantom Purple colours. It will go on sale starting May 19 via Amazon India.

Close

Huawei Y9s specifications

related news

Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Unlike most smartphones in the price range, Huawei Y9s comes without any kind of notch or cutout and instead offers an all-screen viewing experience. The 16MP f/2.2 front camera is housed inside a pop-up module.

y9s pop up ccamera

For optics, Huawei Y9s offers a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 lens at the helm, coupled with an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Y9s gets powered by Huawei’s custom 2.2GHz Kirin 710F octa-core processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, the storage can be expanded by up to 512GB.

The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging, which by current standards is pretty slow.

pjimage-49

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mmm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. For unlocking the device, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei Y9s runs on Android 9 based EMUI 9.1.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Coronavirus update | You may get a call from ‘1921’ as part of a government survey

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.