Huawei Y9s with 16MP pop-up camera, Kirin 710F chipset launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Huawei Y9s has been launched in India. The smartphone has been priced under Rs 20,000 and comes with a pop-up camera module, thus offering an all-screen experience. In case you were wondering, Huawei Y9s ships boots on Android.

Huawei Y9s price and storage

Huawei Y9s comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal and Phantom Purple colours. It will go on sale starting May 19 via Amazon India.

Huawei Y9s specifications

Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Unlike most smartphones in the price range, Huawei Y9s comes without any kind of notch or cutout and instead offers an all-screen viewing experience. The 16MP f/2.2 front camera is housed inside a pop-up module.

For optics, Huawei Y9s offers a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 lens at the helm, coupled with an 8MP f/2.4 ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Y9s gets powered by Huawei’s custom 2.2GHz Kirin 710F octa-core processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, the storage can be expanded by up to 512GB.

The smartphone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging, which by current standards is pretty slow.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mmm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. For unlocking the device, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Huawei Y9s runs on Android 9 based EMUI 9.1.