Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei to launch Mate 20 with 6.9-inch Samsung AMOLED screen

Reports suggest that the new Huawei Mate 20 will feature a display bigger than any smartphones available currently in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The new Huawei Mate 20 will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display screen, acquired from Samsung, reports suggest.

Reports also suggest that the new Mate 20’s display will be bigger than any smartphones available currently in the market.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to have a 6.38-inch display panel, while the Apple's new iPhone X variant will most probably have a 6.46-inch display screen.

Mate 20 is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019.

The device is said to be powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 980 chipset, a triple-lens camera arrangement on the back of the phone and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

 
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 10:36 pm

