Huawei smartphones may not get Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracing tool: Report

Tech giants Apple and Google, earlier this month, announced a joint initiative to use smartphones for tracing coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The update allows both iOS and Android devices to trace and inform people if they have come in contact with someone infected with coronavirus. However, Huawei could possibly be singled out owing to the US ban.

The US government banned its companies from doing any kind of business with Huawei last year. Since then, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been barred from launching smartphones with Google Mobile Services (GMS). The ban could also mean that Huawei devices not running on GMS will reportedly not get the tracking tool support being developed for the global rollout. Older Huawei (and Honor) devices running on GMS will likely be getting support for the tracking tool, reported The Telegraph.

For the tracking tool, the companies will release APIs for developers that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. In the following months, both companies will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms.

Notably, Huawei sold over 230 million smartphones in 2019 despite the ban. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Chinese manufacturer reportedly shipped over 56 million smartphones. The company’s latest flagship, the P40 series, does not ship with GMS and instead runs on Huawei’s App Gallery.