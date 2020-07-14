Huawei records 13.1% revenue growth in H1 2020 despite pandemic and US ban

The US ban that led to Huawei not being able to use Google Mobile Services (GMS) does not seem to have affected the company’s growth rate. Huawei has reported a positive financial record for H1 2020.

The company generated a total revenue of 454 billion yuan, or $64.8 billion, during H1 2020, which is a 13 percent year-on-year increase. Out of the total revenue, the Chinese company managed a 9.2 percent net profit margin.

In H1 2019, Huawei posted 401.3 billion yuan in revenue, with an 8.7 percent profit margin.

The company’s consumer business, which includes smartphones, tablets, and wearables, generated over 255.8 billion yuan. The enterprise and carrier business achieved over 36.3 billion yuan and 159.6 billion yuan, respectively.

“As countries around the globe are grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become a crucial tool for combatting the virus, but an engine for economic recovery. Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies,” Huawei said in its statement.

“The complex external environment makes open collaboration and trust in global value chains more important than ever. Huawei has promised to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers, and to survive, forge ahead, and contribute to the global digital economy and technological development, no matter what future challenges the company faces,” it added.