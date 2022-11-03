Huawei Pocket S: Affordable foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz OLED display

Huawei recently launched a new flip smartphone in China. The Huawei Pocket S debuted as the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone. The Huawei Pocket S shares its form factor with the P50 Pocket. Here is a dive into its specs and features:

Huawei Pocket S Price

The Huawei Pocket S price is set at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs 67,900) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Pocket S also comes in an 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs 73,600) and CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs 84,900), respectively. The Huawei Pocket S comes in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colours.

Huawei Pocket S Specifications

The Huawei Pocket S is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, although connectivity is limited to 4G LTE. The phone also runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box. The Pocket S also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The Pocket S also comes with a flexible graphite heat dissipation system.

The Huawei Pocket S sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels. The handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pocket S has a circular 1.04-inch OLED screen on the outside with a 340 x 340 pixels resolution.

For optics, the Huawei Pocket S has a 40 MP primary RYYB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone also has a 10.7 MP selfie camera on the front. The Huawei Pocket S has been rated for 400,000 folds, ensuring its durability.