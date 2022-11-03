English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Huawei Pocket S: Affordable foldable smartphone with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz OLED display

    The Huawei Pocket S price is set at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs 67,900) for the 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 03, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Huawei recently launched a new flip smartphone in China. The Huawei Pocket S debuted as the world’s most affordable foldable smartphone. The Huawei Pocket S shares its form factor with the P50 Pocket. Here is a dive into its specs and features:

    Huawei Pocket S Price

    The Huawei Pocket S price is set at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs 67,900) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Pocket S also comes in an 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs 73,600) and CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs 84,900), respectively. The Huawei Pocket S comes in Frost Silver, Ice Crystal Blue, Mint Green, Obsidian Black, Primrose Gold, and Sakura Pink colours.

    Huawei Pocket S Specifications 

    The Huawei Pocket S is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, although connectivity is limited to 4G LTE. The phone also runs on Harmony OS 3 out of the box. The Pocket S also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The Pocket S also comes with a flexible graphite heat dissipation system.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Huawei Pocket S sports a 6.9-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2790 x 1188 pixels. The handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Pocket S has a circular 1.04-inch OLED screen on the outside with a 340 x 340 pixels resolution.

    For optics, the Huawei Pocket S has a 40 MP primary RYYB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone also has a 10.7 MP selfie camera on the front. The Huawei Pocket S has been rated for 400,000 folds, ensuring its durability.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Huawei #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 02:42 pm