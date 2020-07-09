App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 08:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei patents hint 'Galaxy Z Flip' like clamshell flip phone in the works

The patents were filed in 2019, but only just got approved.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei launched its folding Mate X smartphone last year in reply to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly gearing up to challenge Samsung once again.

Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for a clamshell smartphone to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. TigerMobiles first discovered Huawei’s clamshell foldable phone patents. The patent is an old one, filed by Huawei through Chinese patent authority China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) in August 2019. However, it was only just approved.

The patent reveals a foldable flip-phone design with a vertically aligned camera module on the back. Additionally, the camera module seems unusually long, which could suggest that a second screen could be located under the camera module.

Close

TigerMobiles TigerMobiles

related news

The images reveal that the selfie camera will be housed in a slightly larger notch. The notch also looks like it will house a couple of biometric sensors. The leaked images point to a volume rocker and power button on the right side.

The images also show the phone will adopt a foldable panel similar to that of the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs. However, instead of folding inwards, the patented model has a pull-out display design. It is worth noting that a patent does not guarantee a final product, although there are certain hints that a clamshell flip phone could be in the works, the most common of which was the UTG purchased by Huawei. UTG is ultra-thin glass used on the Galaxy Z Flip.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.