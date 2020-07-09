Huawei patents hint 'Galaxy Z Flip' like clamshell flip phone in the works

Huawei launched its folding Mate X smartphone last year in reply to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly gearing up to challenge Samsung once again.

Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for a clamshell smartphone to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. TigerMobiles first discovered Huawei’s clamshell foldable phone patents. The patent is an old one, filed by Huawei through Chinese patent authority China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) in August 2019. However, it was only just approved.

The patent reveals a foldable flip-phone design with a vertically aligned camera module on the back. Additionally, the camera module seems unusually long, which could suggest that a second screen could be located under the camera module.

TigerMobiles

The images reveal that the selfie camera will be housed in a slightly larger notch. The notch also looks like it will house a couple of biometric sensors. The leaked images point to a volume rocker and power button on the right side.

The images also show the phone will adopt a foldable panel similar to that of the Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs. However, instead of folding inwards, the patented model has a pull-out display design. It is worth noting that a patent does not guarantee a final product, although there are certain hints that a clamshell flip phone could be in the works, the most common of which was the UTG purchased by Huawei. UTG is ultra-thin glass used on the Galaxy Z Flip.