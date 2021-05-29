Huawei P50 series tipped to launch on June 2 at HarmonyOS event

Huawei is gearing up for its big HarmonyOS event on June 2. The company has already previously teased the Huawei Watch 3, a new M-Pencil, and a MatePad tablet ahead of the event. Now, the company has officially teased the Huawei P50 series.

The teaser shows two circular camera bumps at an angle. According to a report by GSMArena, the Huawei P50 series is expected to pack a 1-inch Sony IMX800 sensor, making it one of the biggest smartphone camera sensors on the market.



It seems that Huawei P50 is coming soon pic.twitter.com/eALGjElNoS

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2021

The Huawei P series smartphones usually launch in the first quarter of the year, although trade sanctions by the US and other delays might have led to a launch in the second half of the year, while also causing the device to lose a bit of its thunder.

The delay has already caused Huawei to lose out on being the first to unveil a phone with a 1-inch camera sensor. That honour belongs to Sharp, whose Aquos R6 handset arrived with a massive 1-inch 20MP CMOS sensor that features a 7-element f/1.9 Leica Summicron lens.

The camera on the P50 series will also be co-developed with Lecia. The teaser image also suggests that the Huawei P50 phones will be used to showcase HarmonyOS.