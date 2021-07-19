Huawei P50 series launch confirmed for July 29

Huawei recently confirmed that it would be unveiling the flagship P50 series this month. The Chinese tech giant recently posted the event for the P50 series launch will take place on July 29.

As of now, the rumours suggests that we are only set to see a vanilla version of the Huawei P50, with no word on a ‘Pro’ or ‘Plus’ model. But the company has referred

According to Huawei CEO Richard Yu, the Huawei P50 series will usher in a new era of mobile photography. Yu’s post reads; “The road forward has no end, this time we surpass ourselves in the field of imaging again. On July 29th, the # HuaweiP50# series will soon release a new mobile imaging technology pioneered in the industry. The new era of mobile imaging will set sail, so stay tuned!”

While details about the specs of the Huawei P50 are still scarce, there are several rumours suggesting it will opt for the 1-inch Sony camera we seen on Leica’s first smartphone. Additionally, the Huawei P50 is also rumoured to opt for the Kirin 9000 SoC but could switch to the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform once chip production issues are resolved.