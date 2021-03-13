Huawei P50 design renders are out a day after Huawei P50 Pro specifications leak

Huawei P50 design renders have leaked ahead of the launch. The flagship smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Huawei P50 Pro on April 17. The leaked renders reveal some of the key Huawei P50 specifications and features ahead of the launch.

The Huawei P50 will come with a flat display, unlike the Pro model. It will sport a smaller 6.3-inch screen with marginally thick bezels, as per renders leaked by tipster OnLeaks. The phone will have a glass back and a metal frame. It will be 8.33mm thick.

Huawei will opt for a single front camera instead of a dual punch-hole on the P50. There is a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the top for the front camera. Details about the front camera sensor are unknown at the moment.

On the back, the Huawei P50 has the same unusually large egg-shaped bump found on the P50 Pro. The camera module has two huge circular cutouts. It is unknown if the P50 will come with two sensors or each cutout will have more than one lens. The tipster claims that Huawei might put the first 1-inch mobile camera sensor (allegedly the Sony IMX800) in the Huawei P50 Series.

The phone will also come with an under-the-display fingerprint scanner. It will also come with dual speakers on top and bottom frame.