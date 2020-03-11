App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P40 series confirmed to launch online on March 26

Like many other Huawei smartphones launched recently, the P40 series will also not run on Android or Google Mobile Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei has confirmed the launch of Huawei P40 series on March 26. The Chinese device-maker will go ahead with an online-only launch, amidst the coronavirus scare.

Huawei is promoting the P40 flagship series with the hashtag ‘VisionaryPhotography’ for its launch event, which hints that the company is focusing primarily on the smartphone’s camera capabilities.

The 5-second teaser video shows a large camera bump on the back on one of the P40 smartphones. Reports suggest that both the smartphones will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, at least. The P40 Pro is expected to house a 64MP main sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto sensor with a periscope lens setup, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor.

Under the hood, both the smartphones are expected to get powered by the Kirin 990 SoC with 5G support. We can also expect LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 or 3.1 storage options.

The P40 Pro will have a curved OLED display, whereas the vanilla variant will feature a flat display. Both the smartphones will come with a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the display, as per several online reports.

Like many other Huawei smartphones launched recently, the P40 series will also not run on Android or Google Mobile Services. Instead, Huawei would launch its flagship with the Huawei AppGallery.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

