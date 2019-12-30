App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P40 Pro to feature Penta-camera setup and notch-less display: Report

Based on the leak, it is safe to assume that the Huawei P40 Pro would feature a pop-up camera, considering the under-screen camera technology is still under development and not ready for a commercial rollout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei is expected to launch the P40 series, namely the P40 and P40 Pro in March 2020. While there are questions about the operating system powering the Huawei flagship, specifications and features have repeatedly started surfacing online. A new report claims that Huawei P40 Pro might feature a Penta-camera setup and feature a notch-less display.

The P30 Pro set its prowess in the camera department and comes with up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Huawei P40 Pro would feature 10x optical zoom in a periscope setup. Adding more weight to that claim is another report by GSMArena, which states that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature five camera sensors on the back.

The five cameras would include 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a macro lens and a 3D ToF sensor. 

Close

The display is said to be between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch tall with no notch. Based on this leak, it is safe to assume that the Huawei P40 Pro would feature a pop-up camera, considering the under-screen camera technology is still under development and not ready for a commercial rollout.

related news

The P40 Pro is said to be priced between Yuan 4,000 (roughly Rs 40,500) and Yuan 5,000 (roughly Rs 50,500). Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer division, recently confirmed that the Huawei P40 and its Pro counterpart would arrive in March next year at an event in Paris. The P40 and P40 Pro will run on Android 10 based on EMUI 10 with Huawei’s Mobile Services.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 30, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.