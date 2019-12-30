Huawei P40 Pro to feature Penta-camera setup and notch-less display: Report

Huawei is expected to launch the P40 series, namely the P40 and P40 Pro in March 2020. While there are questions about the operating system powering the Huawei flagship, specifications and features have repeatedly started surfacing online. A new report claims that Huawei P40 Pro might feature a Penta-camera setup and feature a notch-less display.

The P30 Pro set its prowess in the camera department and comes with up to 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. Recently, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Huawei P40 Pro would feature 10x optical zoom in a periscope setup. Adding more weight to that claim is another report by GSMArena, which states that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature five camera sensors on the back.

The five cameras would include 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a macro lens and a 3D ToF sensor.

The display is said to be between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch tall with no notch. Based on this leak, it is safe to assume that the Huawei P40 Pro would feature a pop-up camera, considering the under-screen camera technology is still under development and not ready for a commercial rollout.