Huawei P40 Pro to feature 10X optical zoom with periscope lens setup: Report

The rumour mill has started churning out more details about the Huawei P40 series months before its launch. We have already seen alleged render images of the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro giving out key design details before the launch. A new report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the P40 Pro’s telephoto lens will feature 10x optical zoom.

Huawei P30 Pro, which is the current flagship under Huawei’s P series smartphone, features a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 50x digital zoom. Kuo believes that Huawei would up the telephoto game and launch the P40 Pro with 10x optical zoom, reported Huawei Central. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to use an 8MP f/4.0 periscope lens setup, which will include two mirrors and a prism structure.

Kuo also claims that many other smartphones launching in 2020 will feature a 10x optical zoom periscope setup. The claim was made without specifically mentioning the model or the manufacturer.

Other high-end Huawei smartphones like the Nova series, Mate series, and the sub-brand Honor smartphones will use 5x optical zoom for zoom.