Huawei P40 Pro, P40 to launch today in China: Where to watch live-stream, expected features

Chinese device-maker Huawei will launch its flagship smartphone series today in China. Under the P40 series, Huawei is expected to launch the P40 and P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 launch: Where to watch live-stream and other details

Huawei is scheduled to launch the P40 series in China at 8.00 pm local time (6.30 pm IST). The launch will be streamed live on Huawei’s China website.

Huawei P40 Pro, P40 specifications (rumoured)

Alleged Huawei P40 Pro specs were leaked earlier this month by tipster Ishan Agarwal. According to the leaked information, Huawei P40 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch screen with a dual punch-hole cutout for the 32MP primary sensor and a secondary depth camera.

The ‘Pro’ smartphone is said to feature quad-camera setup on the back with 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + ToF sensors. The telephoto lens will support up to 50X SuperSensing Zoom, according to Agarwal.

Huawei P40 Pro is also expected to get powered by Kirin 990 5G processor and pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging. The smartphone will reportedly support either 40W or 27W wireless charging support.

Meanwhile, the smaller sibling — Huawei P40 — will sport a 6.1-inch display with a single punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. On the back, the smartphone will have a Leica Ultra Vision Triple-Camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 16MP sensor and an 8MP lens. The telephoto lens will have up to 30x digital zoom.

While the processor would be the same as Huawei P40 Pro, the standard variant will house a smaller 3,800 mAh battery and reportedly support 40W wired fast charging and 27W wireless charging.

RAM and storage details of both the flagship smartphones are currently unknown. Due to the US ban, Huawei P40 series will not support Google Mobile Services, and instead feature Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery.