Huawei P40 Pro case renders reveal five rear camera setup, dual punch-hole display

Huawei is expected to launch the P40 series during Q1 2020. The flagship series is known for its excellent set of cameras that offer a variety of focal lengths with excellent image quality. With the P40 Pro, there could be a Penta-lens setup on the back, according to alleged renders of the Huawei P40 Pro protective case.

The smartphone case shows a camera hump for five cameras on the back, reported GSMArena. This falls in line with a previous report that also claimed that Huawei P40 Pro will have a five rear camera setup. These case renders show that the top-right lens could be the periscope lens, which is rumoured to offer 10x optical zoom.

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a macro lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The periscope lens is said to offer 10x optical zoom, double to what its successor, the P30 Pro offers with 5x optical zoom. Kuo had claimed that Huawei would use an 8MP f/4.0 periscope lens setup, which will include two mirrors and a prism structure.

Coming back to the case render images, the P40 Pro’s front shows a dual punch-hole cutout for the front cameras. This is contrary to previous reports that said the Huawei P40 Pro would feature a notch-less screen between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch.