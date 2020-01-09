App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P40 Pro case renders reveal five rear camera setup, dual punch-hole display

These case renders show that the top-right lens could be the periscope lens, which is rumoured to offer 10x optical zoom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Huawei is expected to launch the P40 series during Q1 2020. The flagship series is known for its excellent set of cameras that offer a variety of focal lengths with excellent image quality. With the P40 Pro, there could be a Penta-lens setup on the back, according to alleged renders of the Huawei P40 Pro protective case.

The smartphone case shows a camera hump for five cameras on the back, reported GSMArena. This falls in line with a previous report that also claimed that Huawei P40 Pro will have a five rear camera setup. These case renders show that the top-right lens could be the periscope lens, which is rumoured to offer 10x optical zoom.

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, a macro lens, and a 3D ToF sensor. The periscope lens is said to offer 10x optical zoom, double to what its successor, the P30 Pro offers with 5x optical zoom. Kuo had claimed that Huawei would use an 8MP f/4.0 periscope lens setup, which will include two mirrors and a prism structure.

Coming back to the case render images, the P40 Pro’s front shows a dual punch-hole cutout for the front cameras. This is contrary to previous reports that said the Huawei P40 Pro would feature a notch-less screen between 6.5-inch and 6.7-inch.

Huawei’s head of consumer division, Richard Yu, had recently confirmed that the P40 series would launch in March at an event in Paris. The P40 and P40 Pro will run on Android 10 based on EMUI 10 with Huawei’s Mobile Services, according to Yu.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 11:50 am

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

