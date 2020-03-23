Huawei P40, P40 Pro specifications, features leaked ahead of March 26 launch

Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the P40 series. The smartphone series launch is scheduled to be on March 26 in China, where the company will unveil two new flagships — Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. However, days ahead of the release, the specifications of both smartphone have leaked online.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has listed out the key specifications of Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. Starting with the Huawei P40 Pro, the smartphone will have a 6.58-inch screen with dual punch-hole cutout. The cutout will house the 32MP primary camera and a depth sensor.

Further, there will be a ‘Leica Ultra Vision Quad Camera’ setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 40MP secondary sensor, a 12MP sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) lens. The telephoto lens will support up to 50X SuperSensing Zoom, according to Agarwal.

The flagship smartphone will get powered by Huawei’s home-bred Kirin 990 5G processor and pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging. Agarwal further notes that the P40 Pro will feature either 40W or 27W wireless charging support.

The vanilla P40 will feature a 6.1-inch display with a single punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera. The smaller flagship will have a Leica Ultra Vision Triple Camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, coupled with a 16MP sensor and an 8MP lens. The telephoto lens will have up to 30x digital zoom.

Like the Pro model, Huawei P40 will feature a Kirin 990 5G processor. The smartphone will house a smaller 3,800 mAh battery and reportedly support 40W wired fast charging and 27W wireless charging.

RAM and storage details are currently unknown. Due to the US ban, Huawei P40 series will not support Google Mobile Services, and instead feature Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery.