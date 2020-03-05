App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:32 PM IST

Huawei P40 Lite E arrives in Europe as the most affordable P40 smartphone: All you need to know

The Huawei P40 Lite E is available in select European countries, priced at €163 (Approx. Rs 13,400).

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently launched the second and most affordable phone in its P40 lineup. The Huawei P40 Lite E just arrived in Europe ahead of the company’s big P40 and P40 Pro March 26 unveiling. The P40 Lite E is currently listed in Poland, Austria, and Romania.

The Huawei P40 Lite E is powered by a Kirin 710F chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The device sports a 6.39-inch IPS LCD with a 720p (1560*720 pixels) resolution. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with the EMUI 9.1. However, the noticeable difference is the lack of Google’s mobile services, including apps like the Play Store, Gmail and YouTube.

Huawei’s AppGallery has replaced the Play Store on the P40 Lite E. However, Huawei may get access to Google’s mobile services sooner than you think. The P40 Lite E packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity options, the P40 Lite E is an LTE phone and supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi b/g/n. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the Huawei P40 Lite E is equipped with a triple-camera setup. The setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the punch hole notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei P40 Lite E is available in select European countries, priced at €163 (Approx. Rs 13,400). The device comes in Black and Aurora Blue and will ship on March 12. Huawei is also planning to unveil its flagship P40 series on March 26.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #gadgets #Huawei #smartphones

