Huawei P40 and P40 Pro coming in March without Google services

Huawei seems to be powering on without Google’s mobile services. Despite reports that Google’s services could return to Huawei in the near future, the Chinese smartphone giant isn’t sitting and waiting around. Huawei recently announced some details about its next-gen P40 and P40 Pro.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei’s consumer division, recently confirmed that the Huawei P40 and its Pro counterpart would arrive in March next year at an event in Paris. The P40 and P40 Pro will run on Android 10 based on EMUI 10 with Huawei’s Mobile Services.

While Yu didn’t mention any other details about the upcoming P40 and P40 Pro, he did promise several advancements in performance, battery life and camera quality. He also claimed that the P40 and P40 Pro would sport a never before seen design. However, don’t expect big performance gains as the P40 and P40 Pro should arrive with Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset.

The most noticeable difference over the P30 and P30 Pro will be the lack of Google mobile apps, which will be replaced by Huawei’s alternatives. We aren’t sure regarding availability about the upcoming P40 series. Considering the Mate 30 Pro and Huawei’s Mobile Services are only just making their way to European markets.