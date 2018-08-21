Huawei P20 phones will be first to feature Android Pie's latest EMUI 9 update

Moneycontrol News

Huawei users and followers are in for a surprise as its latest P20 series smartphones will be the first to feature Android Pie’s latest EMUI 9.0 update.

With Huawei’s latest announcement, the EMUI 9.0 software would be available in all of Huawei’s P20 smartphone series.

Expected to launch at IFA in Berlin, the Android-based EMUI 9.0 update would be first available in Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 10, soon followed by Huawei’s P20 series.

Huawei had announced its P20 series to be the first to receive Android Pie’s EMUI 9.0 and would most probably be available in September 2018 at IFA.

The company has also started developing a 'stable and powerful software' for its smartphones and would be available after the Android update. The details of which one of Huawei’s other smartphones would feature the latest Android update is yet unknown.

The latest Android 9 Pie is said to be available in other smartphones. HTC to feature the update in its U12+, U11+, U11 and U11 Life.

OnePlus has confirmed to feature the latest Android 9 Pie in its OnePlus 3 and higher models.

Sony has recently confirmed six of its devices to receive Android Pie through an OTA update. The devices are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. Sony has stated the availability of Android Pie in its smartphones from September onwards.