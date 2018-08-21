App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei P20 phones will be first to feature Android Pie's latest EMUI 9 update

The company has also started developing a 'stable and powerful software' for its smartphones and would be available after the Android update.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Huawei users and followers are in for a surprise as its latest P20 series smartphones will be the first to feature Android Pie’s latest EMUI 9.0 update.

With Huawei’s latest announcement, the EMUI 9.0 software would be available in all of Huawei’s P20 smartphone series.

Expected to launch at IFA in Berlin, the Android-based EMUI 9.0 update would be first available in Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 10, soon followed by Huawei’s P20 series.

related news

Huawei had announced its P20 series to be the first to receive Android Pie’s EMUI 9.0 and would most probably be available in September 2018 at IFA.

The company has also started developing a 'stable and powerful software' for its smartphones and would be available after the Android update. The details of which one of Huawei’s other smartphones would feature the latest Android update is yet unknown.

The latest Android 9 Pie is said to be available in other smartphones. HTC to feature the update in its U12+, U11+, U11 and U11 Life.

OnePlus has confirmed to feature the latest Android 9 Pie in its OnePlus 3 and higher models.

Sony has recently confirmed six of its devices to receive Android Pie through an OTA update. The devices are Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact and Xperia XZ Premium. Sony has stated the availability of Android Pie in its smartphones from September onwards.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Android Pie #Huawei #Technology #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.