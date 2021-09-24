Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro launched with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz OLED Display, 50 MP Quad Cameras

Huawei recently dropped its Nova 9 series in China. The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro arrive with OLED displays, quad-camera setups, sizeable batteries with fast-charging support. However, none of the two devices offer 5G connectivity and come with the Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset.\

Huawei Nova 9, Nova Pro Price

The Huawei Nova 9 features a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,250). The Nova 9 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 39,950) for the 8GB/128GB configuration while the 8/256GB trim costs CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 44,500).

The Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro are available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colour options. The Nova 9 series is already available for pre-order in China and will go on sale on September 29. As of now, there is no official international launch date, but we don’t imagine that we’ll ever get one.

Huawei Nova 9 Pro Specs

The Huawei Nova 9 Pro is powered by a 4G version of the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 100W Super Fast Charge support. The Nova 9 Pro sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Nova 9 Pro gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP RYYB main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Nova 9 Pro gets a 32 MP primary camera and a 32 MP ultrawide shooter for selfies. Connectivity options on the Nova 9 Pro include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Huawei Nova 9 Specs

The Huawei Nova 9 is powered by a 4G version of the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W Super Fast Charge support. The Nova 9 sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Nova 9 gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP RYYB main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the Nova 9 gets a single 32 MP camera for selfies. Connectivity options on the Nova 9 include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more.