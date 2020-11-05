Huawei Nova 8 SE launched with quad-camera setup, OLED display and 66W charging: Check price, features

Huawei just dropped two Nova 8 series phones in China. The Huawei Nova 8 SE and Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition arrive as successors to the Huawei Nova 7 SE. The main difference between these two devices is the use of a different chipset.

Huawei Nova 8 SE price

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,100) for the single 8GB/128GB variant. The Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,200) and is available in the same configuration as the standard Nova 8 SE.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE handsets are set to go on sale on November 11 in China. However, Huawei has not provided any details on international availability.

Huawei Nova 8 SE specs

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, while the Nova 8 SE High Edition uses a 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both devices use the Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phones arrive in a single 128GB storage option. The Huawei Nova 8 SE runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE and 8 SE High Edition sport a 6.53-inch Full HD OLED panel. The Nova 8 SE models pack a 3,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 8 SE and the High Edition pack a quad-camera setup, which comprises a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the two devices houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Nova 8 SE, include 4G dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and GPS/ A-GPS. Additionally, the Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition features 5G connectivity. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Nova 8 SE models are available in Deep Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Silver Moon Stars, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky.