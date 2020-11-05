172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|huawei-nova-8-se-launched-with-quad-camera-setup-oled-display-and-66w-charging-check-price-specifications-6073001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Nova 8 SE launched with quad-camera setup, OLED display and 66W charging: Check price, features

Huawei also announced the Nova 8 SE High Edition, which is backed by a 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC.

Moneycontrol News

Huawei just dropped two Nova 8 series phones in China. The Huawei Nova 8 SE and Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition arrive as successors to the Huawei Nova 7 SE. The main difference between these two devices is the use of a different chipset.

Huawei Nova 8 SE price

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 29,100) for the single 8GB/128GB variant. The Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,200) and is available in the same configuration as the standard Nova 8 SE.

Close

The Huawei Nova 8 SE handsets are set to go on sale on November 11 in China. However, Huawei has not provided any details on international availability.

related news

Huawei Nova 8 SE specs

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, while the Nova 8 SE High Edition uses a 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. Both devices use the Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The phones arrive in a single 128GB storage option. The Huawei Nova 8 SE runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

The Huawei Nova 8 SE and 8 SE High Edition sport a 6.53-inch Full HD OLED panel. The Nova 8 SE models pack a 3,800 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 8 SE and the High Edition pack a quad-camera setup, which comprises a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the two devices houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Nova 8 SE, include 4G dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and GPS/ A-GPS. Additionally, the Huawei Nova 8 SE High Edition features 5G connectivity. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Huawei Nova 8 SE models are available in Deep Sea Blue, Magic Night Black, Silver Moon Stars, and Sakura Snow Clear Sky.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Huawei #MediaTek #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.