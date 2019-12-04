Huawei Nova 6 series live images leaked ahead of December 5 launch event

Huawei’s all set to launch the Nova 6 series tomorrow in China. The company is expected to launch the Nova 6 and Nova 6 5G at the launch event on December 5. Ahead of the official launch, live images of the Nova 6 series have been leaked online.

Huawei Nova 6 series will feature a dual punch-hole screen, according to the live images posted on Weibo. The punch-hole is positioned on the top-left corner of the screen. The front cameras are said to feature a combination of 32MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree FOV.

As for the screen size, the Nova 6 is rumoured to feature a 6.44-inch LCD. The leaked live images reveal the chin bezel, which is are thicker than the narrow side and top bezels. The power button on the right edge also doubles up as a fingerprint reader.

On the back, the Nova 6 features a quad-camera setup, which was confirmed in a video teaser posted late last month. Rumours suggest that Nova 6 could feature a 60MP Sony IMX686 sensor, paired with a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors.

A Geekbench listing showed that the Nova 6 would get powered by Huawei’s 1.86GHz Kirin 990 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. The same listing also revealed that the Huawei smartphone would boot on Android 10 out-of-the-box.