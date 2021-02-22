Huawei Mate X2 launched with Kirin 9000 SoC, In-ward Folding Design, Periscope Camera

Huawei just dropped its latest foldable smartphone in China. The Huawei Mate X2 boasts an inward folding design and has a pretty noticeable camera bump, courtesy of its Periscope lens.

First off, the Mate X2 has an 8-inch diagonal OLED panel with an 8:7.1 aspect ratio and a 2480*2200 pixels resolution on the inside. The external display, on the other hand, has a 6.45-inch screen size and a 21:9 aspect ratio. While both the internal and external displays support a 90Hz refresh rate, the latter has a higher touch sampling rate at 240Hz as opposed to 180Hz on the former.

The internal screen also supports DCI-P3 colour coverage. The Mate X2’s internal display also comes with industry-first “magnetically-controlled nano optical layer” to minimise light reflection and glare. Huawei also uses Zirconium-based liquid metal and carbon fibre panels to keep the weight of the device down.

The Huawei Mate X2 packs a quad-camera setup on the back, co-developed with Lecia. The setup comprises a 50 MP primary camera module with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP 10x periscope lens with an f/4.4 aperture and OIS, a 12 MP, 3x telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and OIS lastly, a 16 MP ultrawide module that doubles as a macro camera.

The main camera can be used as a selfie shooter thanks to the second screen. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP front camera on the external display, so the inner 8-inch panel is free of notches. Moreover, the fingerprint reader is mounted to the side for quick biometric authentication.

The Huawei Mate X2 is powered by the 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. The device runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W super-fast charging support. Huawei has included a 55W charging adapter, USB-C cable, USB-C headset, and a leather case in the box. Additionally, screen protectors are pre-applied on both displays.

The Huawei Mate X2’s price in China is set at CNY 18,000 (Roughly Rs 2,01,900) for the base 256GB model and CNY 19,000 (Roughly Rs 2,13,100) for the 512GB variant. Huawei’s latest foldable phone is available in Crystal Blue, Crystal Pink, White, and Black colour options. For now, there is no word on the international availability of the Huawei Mate X2.