Huawei Mate X2 launch date announced; new foldable smartphone unveiling on February 22

Huawei Mate X2 launch date has been confirmed. The next-generation foldable smartphone from Huawei will launch on February 22. Huawei Mate X2 launch was confirmed via the company’s official Weibo channel. The launch invite also teases the in-ward folding display design of the Mate X2.

Based on the teaser poster, it can be assumed that the Mate X will have a new design. Unlike its predecessor, the Mate X2 will feature an in-ward folding display.

As per rumours, the in-ward folding display will be 8.1-inch diagonally tall with a 2480 x 2220 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The outer cover display is tipped to be 6.45-inch tall.

Under the hood, the Mate X2 will come with Huawei’s Kirin 9000 chip based on 5nm fabrication. The foldable smartphone will also sport a quad-camera setup at the back, as per reports. It will have a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera with 10x hybrid zoom, and another 8MP sensor.

The Mate X2 is also said to come with 5G connectivity and 66W fast charging support. It is tipped to run on Android 10 on top of EMUI 11.