Huawei Mate 50 Pro surpasses Google Pixel 7 Pro to take top spot on DxOMark’s list

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has officially dethroned the Google Pixel 7 Pro to take the top spot on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro scored 179 points, ahead of the Pixel 7 Pro’s 147 points.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro recently surpassed both the Honor Magic4 Ultimate and iPhone 14 Pro models to take the top spot on DxOMark’s smartphone camera list. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro now has the top spot with a ‘Photo’ score of 152 points and a ‘Video’ score of 141 points. The phone also has a 148 ‘Zoom’ score.

DxOMark’s Huawei Mate 50 Pro review noted that the phone took high-quality photos in all typical situations with genuinely outstanding performance in low light. Additionally, the review also stated that the phone’s ultrawide lens reproduced great image quality. The phone also had excellent zoom capabilities, with images containing a high level of detail at all distances.

You can check out DxOMark’s full Huawei Mate 50 Pro review here. Here’s a brief look at the specifications of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro. First off, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro features a starting price of EUR 1,199 (Roughly Rs 96,850). Additionally, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 will be available for free by purchasing the Mate 50 Pro.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro Specifications

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is worth noting that the Qualcomm chip here doesn’t support 5G connectivity. The phone also runs EMUI 13 and uses the company’s AppGallery store. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

The phone also sports a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 2,616 × 1,212 pixels. The Mate 50 Pro’s screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Mate 50 Pro gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Ultra Aperture Camera (F/1.4~F/4.0 Aperture) with OIS. The phone also features a 64 MP telephoto camera with OIS and an F/3.5 aperture and a 13 MP ultrawide camera.

On the front, the Mate 50 Pro boasts a 13 MP selfie camera and a 3D camera with depth detection. The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone comes in Black, Silver, and Orange colour options.