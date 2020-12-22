MARKET NEWS

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has the best smartphone camera, according to DxOMark

The Mate 40 Pro+'s 139 points is three points higher than that of the previous leader, the Mate 40 Pro.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 07:36 PM IST

While Huawei software woes continue as a result of the US trade war, the company continues to ace camera performance. Back in October, Huawei launched new smartphones in its Mate 40 series. And as expected, the new Mate 40 models arrived with improved camera hardware, with the Mate 40 Pro topping DxOMark’s chart for best camera performance.

However, DxOMark didn’t review the top-tier Mate 40 Pro+. Now, the scores are in and the upgraded cameras on the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has helped it overtake the previous leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. According to DxOMark, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ has the best camera in the world and recorded an overall camera score of 139 points.

The score is three points higher than that of the current leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The Mate 40 Pro+ managed the highest-ever ‘photo’ score of 144 points while scoring 115 points in video. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ also managed 98 points in ‘zoom’ performance, which is still lower than the 101 score of the Mi 10 Ultra.

DxOMark’s review notes that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ generally leaves very little to complain about. The camera exposure is accurate, and the dynamic range is wide. The camera setup captures good images with no noise in low-light environments. However, the review also notes that there are some exposure instabilities when shooting with indoor lighting.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ features five cameras in total, including a 50 MP, f/1.9 primary sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.4 telephoto shooter, an 8 MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, a 20 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide lens, and a ToF 3D depth sensor. You can read DxOMark’s full review of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+’s camera here.
