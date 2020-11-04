Huawei Mate 40 Pro and its 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC top AnTuTu's list of best-performing smartphones for October 2020

AnTuTu recently revealed its list of top 10 best-performing smartphones in both the mid-range and at the very top in the flagship segment. AnTuTu’s list considers the average performance of each phone after multiple tests as opposed to taking the highest score from one test.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro topped the list of best-performing smartphones in October 2020. The Mate 40 Pro hit an average score of 685,339. The Mate 40 Pro packs the new 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This also marks the first time that a flagship Kirin chipset has surpassed the top-end Snapdragon chip in 2020.

The iQOO 5 Pro and iQOO 5 follow in second and third, respectively, with the former managing a score of 663,979 points and the latter scoring 663,767 points. The Vivo X50 Pro+ came in at fourth, scoring 661,342 points. The Redmi K30S and its 660,133 score helps it into the top five.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, or Mi 10 Ultra, scored 659,561 points, while the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Lenovo Legion gaming phones managed to take the seventh and eighth spot. The two gaming phones are the only ones on the list that are powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The last two phones on the list are the Black Shark 3S and Oppo Find X2 Pro.

MediaTek and Kirin still dominate the mid-range, with the Dimensity 820 on the Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X Pro topping the charts with 398,483 and 393,622 points, respectively. The Honor 30 and Huawei Nova 7 Pro, which are powered by the Kirin 985 SoC, come in at third and fourth, respectively.

The other two chipsets that have debuted on the mid-range list include the Kirin 820, the Snapdragon 768G and the Snapdragon 765G. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips only manage to feature on the last two spots on this list.