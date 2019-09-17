Huawei Mate 30 series specs leak days before the official launch

Huawei’s Mate 30 series is expected to drop later this week on the 19th of September at an event in Munich, Germany. However, the last couple of months has been full of leaks and rumours. Almost every Huawei search will draw some report or the other about the flagship Mate 30 series. Renowned leakster Evan Blass recently revealed several details of all three Mate 30 handsets as well as a Mate 30 Porsche Edition.

Mate 30 Pro

The Mate 30 Pro will arrive with Huawei's latest 7nm+ EUV Kirin 990 SoC, a chipset expected to be a powerhouse in photography and performance. The device is also expected to house a quad-camera set up in a circular module on the back of the phone. The Mate 30 Pro could get a 40MP primary sensor, ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and ToF depth sensor.

Upfront, the Mate 30 Pro will likely sport a Waterfall AMOLED display, similar to what we saw on the Vivo Nex 3. The flagship Mate 30 smartphone will also get better battery life than its predecessor with support for SuperCharge and wireless charging. The phone will also have a pretty sizable notch on the top.

Mate 30

The Mate 30 is expected to be similarly specced to its Pro counterpart. However, the Mate 30 will likely lose the Waterfall display. It will also get a smaller battery and slower charging speeds.

Mate 30 Lite

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite is expected to target the affordable smartphone market space. The device will get the recently launched Kirin 810 SoC. The Kirin 810 is also built on the 7nm manufacturing process and is arguably one of the best mid-range chipsets in the market. The leaked images point to a similar quad-camera setup and a punch-hole display.