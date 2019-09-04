App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate 30 series gets confirmed launch date but faces an uphill battle from the get-go

t. In terms of software, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Mate 30’s future.

Carlsen Martin

Huawei is set to pull the rug out from under Apple’s feet with the recent confirmation of the Mate 30 series' launch date. According to the Chinese smartphone maker’s announcement, the Mate 30 series will launch just in time to try and give the iPhone 11 a run for its money.

Huawei is expected to launch a trio of devices at the event, including the top-of-the-line Mate 30 Pro, a more economical, tuned down Mate 30, and a budget Mate 30 Lite; similar to what the company did with the P30 series. The company shared a short video revealing the launch date on its Twitter handle.

Last year, the Mate 20 Pro debuted as one of the most impressive smartphones in 2018, even achieving the highest camera score in DxOMark tests. And, you can expect the Mate 30 Pro to offer the same impressive package, at least on the hardware front. In terms of software, there are a lot of question marks surrounding Mate 30’s future.

Google recently confirmed that the Mate 30 line up wouldn’t have access to Google Services like the Play Store, putting it at a considerable disadvantage before its launch. Moreover, sanctions that prevent Chinese companies from doing business with US-based firms will further impact the Mate 30 series.

Even if Huawei were to use a different app ecosystem (Similar to the Play Store) on the Android OS; applications like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others created by a US-based company won’t be on it.

related news

On the hardware front, the flagship Mate 30 Pro is well-positioned to become one of the best smartphones of 2019. The teaser video posted on Twitter hints to the speculated circular camera module at the back, which is expected to house four cameras. The Mate 30 Pro will also get a best-in-class OLED display and will likely be powered by the upcoming Kirin 990 SoC.

While smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await new hardware improvements in the upcoming Mate 30 Pro, the future of the device rests in the hand of a frivolous trade ban.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Apple #Google #Huawei

