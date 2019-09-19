App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate 30 Pro will launch soon, could be India's first 5G phone

The Kirin 990 SoC powering the Mate 30 Pro is the mobile platform with an integrated 5G modem.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is all set to become the company’s most premium flagship when it finally drops later today. The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the chip powering the Mate 30 Pro would arrive in India soon, which could only mean that the phone will likely follow suit. It could also be the first 5G mobile phone to debut in the country.

The Kirin 990 chipset is available in both 4G and 5G variants. The processor is also Huawei’s first mobile platform with an integrated 5G modem.

In a statement, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business, Tornado Pan said; "As one of Huawei's key markets, Customer-centric innovation is at the heart of everything we do in India. We have always believed in bringing the very best to our consumers by continuously focusing on innovation and making the experience better, every single time. The Kirin 990 is the very pinnacle of smartphone technology today and will leapfrog consumers into a new era of 5G."

The Kirin 990 SoC is based on the 7nm+ EUV processor and will offer better performance as compared to the Kirin 980. Huawei also claims elevated AI capabilities and photography experience on the new chip. The Kirin 990 SoC features an integrated 5G modem also means that the chip will be more power-efficient. According to the Chinese smartphone maker, the 5G modem is capable of download speeds up to 2.3Gbps and upload speeds of 1.25Gbps.

Considering the ultra-premium price of 5G phones, Huawei could launch a 4G and 5G version of the Mate 30 Pro in India. More information about the handset’s availability and bprice will be revealed at the event in Munich when the smartphone is unveiled.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Huawei #smartphones

