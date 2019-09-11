Huawei Mate 30 Pro teaser video hints at key features and camera design

Huawei has managed to keep most details about the Mate 30 Pro under wraps. However, the company recently revealed a teaser video hinting at the potential upgrades coming to the device.



Everything you’ve been waiting for is finally on its way.

Get ready to #RethinkPossibilities with the #HuaweiMate30 Series.

See it first on 19.09.19: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9cipic.twitter.com/vANSATfux5

— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 9, 2019

The world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer shared a teaser video on its official Twitter handle. Although the video doesn’t confirm any of the specs, it does give us details about the main features.

The Mate 20 Pro offered one of the best camera setups in 2018 and was rated as the best by DxOMark. The device’s triple camera setup set the standard in mobile photography. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to take photography to the next level with possibly four rear cameras.

The string of visuals in the video is accompanied by the text, “Rethink darkness” “Look beyond the light” and “see time differently”. All of these phrases point to improved photography across the board, especially in low light or maybe even pitch darkness.

“Go fast, go large” could refer to the large AMOLED panel (Rumoured to feature a 90Hz refresh rate) and the new Kirin 990 mobile platform that recently launched during IFA 2019. “Rethink connectivity” could refer a 5G version of the Mate 30 Pro.

“Rethink charging” points to faster wired and wireless charging support. The ring imagery used in the video is a clear indication of the circular camera module.

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro is slated to become one of the best, if not the best, smartphones to launch in 2019. However, a massive cloud of doubt still looms over the phone, as Google services may not be finding their way on to the device.