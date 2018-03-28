Huawei launches Porsche Design Mate RS smartphone for a whopping $2,600

Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei has launched a special edition Porsche Design Mate RS phone at an astonishing price of $2,600. The phone was unveiled at an event held in Paris on Tuesday, where the company also launched the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones.

The flagship is a lethal combination of Porsche Design’s signature craftsmanship and Huawei’s tech prowess. The phone will be available globally from April 2018 in two storage variants – 256GB and 512GB. While the base model comes at a price of €1,695 or approximately $2,100, the pricier version comes at a whopping €2,095 or approximately $2,600.

Although it looks fantastic, there were questions raised about its performance.

Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS comes with a unique 6 inch 2K curved OLED screen and an 8-edged 3D curved glass body design which looks very asymmetrical. The phone has dimensions of 152.9 x 72.5 x 8.5 mm and weighs about 183 grams. The screen has a resolution of 1440*2880p with a density of 538 pixels per inch. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The phone runs on Huawei’s Hisilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with a maximum clock rate of 2.4 GHz. As mentioned earlier, the phone comes in two storage variants – 256GB base variant and 512GB premium variant —both of which will feature 6GB RAM. The phone has a Mali-G72 MP12 graphic processing unit.

The camera is one of the highlights of the phone, which features an astonishing triple-camera setup of 40 MP RGB camera (aperture rate of f/1.8) + 20 MP monochrome camera (f/1.6) + 8 MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens Leica optics. The phone features OIS and has 3x optical zoom along with dual-LED dual-tone flash and laser autofocus. The tri-lens camera setup allows the phone to capture not just stunning images but also record 4K videos. The cameras can also capture 1080p videos and super slow motion videos at 960fps with 720p resolution. The phone has a 24 MP primary camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

Another highlight of the phone is its dual security sensor including an in-screen fingerprint sensor along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Huawei’s EMUI 8.1, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is splash, water and dust resistant and features Dual SLS speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone is powered by a 4000 Li-Po non-removable battery and is also the first phone from Huawei’s stable which supports quick wireless charging.

The phone is available in black globally and in a special red colour in China.